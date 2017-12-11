Sing along to Handel’s Messiah in Greeley on December 16

Warm up those vocal cords and join the Greeley Chorale in some of the greatest music ever composed—the masterwork of Christmas, Handel’s Messiah. The event takes place on December 16 at 7:30 p.m. at the Union Colony Civic Center, 701 10th Avenue, Greeley. Tickets are $22. The grand choruses and soaring solos are known throughout the world, and this is your chance to sing along! For info and tickets, see http://greeleycalendar.com/event/the-greeley-chorale-presents-fa-la-la-le-lu-jah/?instance_id=13292
Related Articles
CSU Music Presents Three Upcoming Performances
Fort Collins– The School of Music, Theatre, and Dance at Colorado State University present three upcoming performances from Nov. 14-17; the continuation of the Music in the Museum Series featuring Joel Bacon on harpsichord, the Medieval […]
UNC Receives $1 Million Grant for Inclusive STEM Initiative
June 9, 2017 admin Business & Education Comments Off on UNC Receives $1 Million Grant for Inclusive STEM Initiative
The Howard Hughes Medical Institute awarded the University of Northern Colorado a five-year, $1 million grant to develop a classroom model and establish a new center to engage more students, from all backgrounds, in the […]
Arapaho life along the Cache la Poudre
Join the Poudre Heritage Alliance for a presentation to learn more about Arapaho life in northern Colorado. Speakers Denise Fisher of Timnath and Robert Ward of Windsor will be presenting “Unheard Voices: The Northern Arapaho, […]
Be the first to comment