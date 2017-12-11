Sing along to Handel’s Messiah in Greeley on December 16

December 11, 2017 Sally Roth Events 0
PHOTO COURTESY OF CITY OF GREELEY The Greeley Chorale welcomes all to sing along to the Messiah.
PHOTO COURTESY OF CITY OF GREELEY
The Greeley Chorale welcomes all to sing along to the Messiah.

Warm up those vocal cords and join the Greeley Chorale in some of the greatest music ever composed—the masterwork of Christmas, Handel’s Messiah. The event takes place on December 16 at 7:30 p.m. at the Union Colony Civic Center, 701 10th Avenue, Greeley. Tickets are $22. The grand choruses and soaring solos are known throughout the world, and this is your chance to sing along! For info and tickets, see http://greeleycalendar.com/event/the-greeley-chorale-presents-fa-la-la-le-lu-jah/?instance_id=13292

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*