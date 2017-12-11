Sing along to Handel’s Messiah in Greeley on December 16

Warm up those vocal cords and join the Greeley Chorale in some of the greatest music ever composed—the masterwork of Christmas, Handel’s Messiah. The event takes place on December 16 at 7:30 p.m. at the Union Colony Civic Center, 701 10th Avenue, Greeley. Tickets are $22. The grand choruses and soaring solos are known throughout the world, and this is your chance to sing along! For info and tickets, see http://greeleycalendar.com/event/the-greeley-chorale-presents-fa-la-la-le-lu-jah/?instance_id=13292