Slash Pile Burn Notices – Fall and Winter in Larimer County

The Colorado Department of Natural Resources, in cooperation with the Division of Fire Prevention and Control and with the support of the Colorado State Forest Service, will be burning slash piles on several parcels of state trust land in northwest Larimer County this fall and winter. Burning operations will occur as weather and snow conditions permit, and could begin next month.

Burning will only be conducted under specific guidelines established by the Division of Fire Prevention and Control, including having adequate snow cover on the ground and acceptable weather forecasts that meet guidelines for safe and effective burning and adequate smoke dispersal.

The specific locations of the areas where pile burning will occur include state trust lands in the areas of Manhattan Creek, Sand Creek and Pass Creek.

The main objective of burning the slash piles is to reduce remaining woody fuels for the purpose of public safety. The existing piles are the result of forest management projects to harvest mountain pine beetle-killed trees, and represent wood not removed through timber sales.

The Department of Natural Resources works closely with other agencies, such as the Colorado Air Pollution Control Division, Division of Fire Prevention and Control, and local authorities in developing and implementing any pile burning project.

Pile burning may continue periodically in these areas from November through April, as weather and snow conditions permit. For additional information, contact the CSFS Fort Collins District at (970) 491-8660.

Prescribed fire smoke may affect your health. For more information see https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/wood-smoke-and-health.