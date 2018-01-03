Slash Pile Burning Planned for Pinewood Reservoir State Land

January 2, 2018 – The Colorado Department of Natural Resources, in cooperation with the Division of Fire Prevention and Control and with the support of the Colorado State Forest Service (CSFS), will be burning slash piles on Pinewood Reservoir State Land west of Loveland this winter and spring. Burning operations will occur as weather and snow conditions permit, and could begin this month.

Burning will only be conducted under specific guidelines established by the Division of Fire Prevention and Control, including having adequate snow cover on the ground and acceptable weather forecasts that meet guidelines for safe and effective burning and adequate smoke dispersal.

The main objective of burning the slash piles is to reduce remaining woody fuels for the purpose of public safety. The existing piles are the result of forest restoration projects that create open, low-density ponderosa pine stands that are characteristic of historical stand conditions.

The Department of Natural Resources works closely with other agencies, such as the Colorado Air Pollution Control Division, Division of Fire Prevention and Control, and local authorities in developing and implementing any pile burning project.

Pile burning may continue periodically on the Pinewood Reservoir State Land through the spring, as weather and snow conditions permit. For additional information, contact the CSFS Fort Collins District at (970) 491-8445.

Prescribed fire smoke may affect your health. For more information see https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/wood-smoke-and-health for additional information.