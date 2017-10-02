Snow blankets the west side of Larimer county

More than six inches of snow has fallen in the Red Feather Lakes area. Snow plows are working to clear roads and residents are shoveling hard while huge snowflakes keep coming.

“Downtown Red Feather Lakes is a muddy slushy mess,” said one resident. “I’m not ready for this,” he said.



The Red Feather Library and other stores are still open for business. “We are used to this,” said a library patron. “It’s just a little earlier than usual.”

As the snow falls, residents are buttoning up, throwing their boots on, and getting ready for more snow.

According to the National Weather service, up to one foot of snow is predicted in the Western Larimer County areas, with snow slowing down, but continuing through Tuesday.

Avoid travel on back roads if possible. They are slushy, snow packed, and icy – depending on which part of the county you live in.

Visitors to to the areas west of Fort Collins should be ready with four wheel drive vehicles or bring chains. Winter weather conditions are prevalent.

North Forty News drove to Red Feather LAkes today, we shot some video of Red Feather Lakes Road. We witnessed road plows and slushy conditions.