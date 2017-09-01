Sobriety checkpoints, extra patrols: “The Heat Is On” for Labor Day DUI enforcement

To ensure roads are free from impaired drivers during the upcoming Labor Day holiday, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), Colorado State Patrol (CSP) and local law agencies are joining forces under “The Heat Is On” campaign to conduct DUI enforcement through September 5.

The annual Labor Day DUI crackdown will include 118 law enforcement agencies from across the state, which makes it the largest crackdown of the year. Last year’s Labor Day enforcement cited 974 impaired drivers, an average of 54 arrests per day.

“Last Labor Day weekend, seven of the nine people killed in traffic crashes were involved in alcohol-related crashes,” said Darrell Lingk, Director of the Office of Transportation Safety at CDOT.

“Always make a plan for a sober ride before you begin drinking,” said Colonel Scott Hernandez, chief of CSP. “A DUI, or even worse, seriously hurting yourself or others on the road, is simply not worth the risk.”

Enforcement periods can include sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols and additional law enforcement on duty dedicated to impaired driving enforcement. More details about the campaign, including impaired driving enforcement plans, arrest totals and safety tips can be found at

https://codot.gov/safety/alcohol-and-impaired-driving