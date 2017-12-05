Southridge Golf Course Recognized for Environmental Excellence

FORT COLLINS, CO – Southridge Golf Course has retained its designation as a “Certified Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary” through the Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary Program for Golf Courses, an Audubon International program.

Participation is designed to help course personnel plan, organize, implement, and document a comprehensive environmental management program and receive recognition for their efforts. To reach certification, a course must demonstrate that they are maintaining a high degree of environmental quality in many areas including: Environmental Planning, Wildlife & Habitat Management, Outreach and Education, Chemical Use Reduction and Safety, Water Conservation, and Water Quality Management.

“Southridge Golf Course has shown a strong commitment to its environmental program. They are to be commended for their efforts to provide a sanctuary for wildlife on the golf course property,” said Christine Kane, Executive Director at Audubon International.

Southridge Golf Course is one of 45 courses in Colorado and 883 courses in the world to hold this honor. Golf courses from the United States, Africa, Australia, Central America, Europe, South America, and Southeast Asia have also achieved certification in the program. Southridge Golf Course was designated as a Certified Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary in 2014. After designation, courses go through a recertification process every three years.

This year the recertification process, coordinated by Kenneth Smith, Assistant Superintendent at Southridge Golf Course, required a visit by a local community representative. Steven Rutledge, Professor of Atmospheric Science at Colorado State University, was given a tour of the course and sent his observations to Audubon International.

“We see the site visit as an important component of a course’s recertification,” stated Kane. “It provides an objective verification of some of the more visible aspects of the course’s environmental management activities. In addition, it offers an opportunity for golf course representatives to share publicly some of the voluntary actions they have taken to protect and sustain the land, water, wildlife, and natural resources around them.”