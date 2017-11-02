Special Offer – 2 months FREE

North Forty News file photo.

North Forty News is Northern Colorado’s most economical way to get your daily local news.

For a limited time get 2 months FREE.

For $39 per year (that’s only $3.25 per month) you get:

  • A daily email with breaking news, weather, and other content so fresh it shouldn’t wait to be printed
  • A monthly printed edition mailed to your home, highlighting our unique “evergreen” stories
  • The satisfaction of knowing you are supporting a LOCALLY OWNED community news service, using local journalists

Don’t miss another story! Sign up today, start getting our stories tomorrow.

1 year for $39

14 issues Includes:

  • Daily Digest
  • Print edition mailed once per month

 

2 years for $69

26 issues for $69

Includes:

  • Daily Digest
  • Print edition mailed once per month

 

Senior Discount – 1 year for $36

14 issues for $36 (senior discount)

Includes:

  • Daily Digest
  • Print edition mailed once per month

 

Frequently asked questions – http://northfortynews.com/faq

 