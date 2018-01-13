Stabbing Arrest in Loveland

On January 10, 2018, at approximately 7:48 p.m., the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a disturbance in the 800 block of 4th Street Southeast in Loveland. Deputies arrived and learned an adult male had been stabbed on his arm and leg and the suspect had fled the scene.

Deputies responded and located the suspect in the immediate area with a knife in his possession. The investigation determined Carl Marion Smith (07/05/1968) of Loveland stabbed the victim following an argument. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at a local hospital.

Smith was arrested and booked into the Larimer County Jail on allegations of 2nd Degree Assault, a Class 4 Felony. His bond was set at $5,000 and his booking photo is attached.

No further information will be released at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

The charges are merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty.