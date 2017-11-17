Stargazing at Devil’s Backbone RESCHEDULED for 11/18

LOVELAND, Colo. – Stargazing with the Northern Colorado Astronomical Society, originally scheduled for Friday, November 17 at Devil’s Backbone Open Space, has been rescheduled due to the forecast of inclement weather. It has been rescheduled for the following day:
• Saturday, November 18, 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. “Stargazing with the Northern Colorado Astronomical Society” Join members of the Northern Colorado Astronomical Society (NCAS) for an up-close look at the night sky over the Rockies. Telescopes will be available for viewing stars, galaxies, planets and more. This open house-style program is located at the Devil’s Backbone Open Space parking lot, located just west of Loveland off of Hwy 34. Dress warmly for evening temperatures and bring binoculars if you have them. For up-to-date weather information, visit the NCAS website atwww.nocoastro.org. Program is free, but registration is required. Please go to offero.larimer.org to sign up. Direct questions to Heather at (970) 619-4489.
