State of Colorado Honors Fort Collins for Environmental Leadership

The State of Colorado this week recognized three City of Fort Collins departments with environmental leadership awards in recognition of continual environmental improvement that goes beyond compliance with state and federal regulations.

The awards are open to all Colorado businesses, industries, offices, educational institutions, municipalities, government agencies, communities, nonprofits and other organizations. Organizations work through three levels of membership: Bronze, Silver and Gold.

City of Fort Collins departments winning 2017 awards on October 4 in Denver were Water Resources and Treatment Operations in Fort Collins Utilities; the Streets Department; and the Environmental Services Department.

Three individual projects were awarded at the Gold level, which is the top honor by the state:

Drake Water Reclamation Facility, which is responsible for the treatment of wastewater and biosolids recycling. The facility achieved the Silver level for a National Biosolids Partnership in 2015-2016 and has been listed as an environmental leader since 2013.

Water Treatment Facility, provides high-quality drinking water with a capacity of 87 million gallons/day. The facility has been listed as an environmental leader since 2013.

Streets Department, which maintains a 557-centerline-miles street network that includes a recycling/crushing facility that processes and recycles concrete and asphalt for re-use on public and private projects.

At the Silver level:

Mulberry Water Reclamation Facility, which is a six million gallon/ day wastewater treatment plant that utilizes biological nutrient removal to treat domestic, commercial and industrial wastewater and return it to the environment.

Environmental Services Department, part of the Sustainability Services Area, for its Fugitive Dust Ordinance.