Stop and smell the roses, a special feature by Donna Schott

At North Forty News, we are into trying new things and having fun. In November we asked for your creative words to supplement one of our photos. We had some amazing creative thinkers! Thank you to all of our readers for your submissions. Congratulations to Donna Schott of Fort Collins, her article was selected by our staff. Donna has received a complimentary 12 month subscription to North Forty News.

by Donna Schott

Fort Collins

Why is it when you look at a picture of flowers, regardless of the variety, the old saying “stop and smell the roses, comes to mind. Maybe, because from a pretty early age we are constantly reminded that we better slow down and “smell the roses”. Like so many things in a person’s busy life, we put that advice on the back burner. Forgetting its significance, occasionally reminded it needs to be brought forward, enter the picture of the butterfly and field of daisies featured in your paper.

As we all sit back and let the world of technology, take over our personal interaction with everyone, it brings to mind the old “roses” cliché. It seems we have become like the butterfly, we flitter from one situation to another, never really taking the time to enjoy the moment. Nor do we take the time to get to know the people involved. This is mainly because we are intent on getting to our next field of flowers with the hope we will be spared a little time to smell those roses.

That brings me to the problem most of us have, we are so busy striving for the “roses “in our lives that when we do land in other fields of flowers, we do not take the time to appreciate them. So much time in our lives, is spent reaching for the premiere top of the line, we overlook what that field of daisies can offer us. So, the next time you hear “slow down and smell the roses,” just say to yourself “this time, like the butterfly, I think I will just take advantage and smell a smaller less significant flower, heck, I may just really learn to like it.”