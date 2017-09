If you would like to be billed to receive North Forty News, this is the place!

Simply fill out the form below and we’ll get a bill to you via email and snail mail. Once you get it, you have 2 options.

1. Pay online via the link we provide you in email

2. Wait for the bill to come in the snail mail and return the enclosed slip with your check.

Issues or questions? (970) 221-0213