Suspect arrested for Kimberly Graves murder

Kimberlee, a 41-year-old Fort Collins resident, was reported missing in early December. Police were unable to contact Kimberlee, her car was gone, and her home appeared to have been ransacked. During the investigation, detectives located her vehicle unattended in a parking garage on December 13, 2017.

On January 9, 2018, a Lory State Park employee discovered a deceased woman in the park. The Larimer County Coroner identified the woman as Kimberlee Graves and determined that her death was a homicide caused by blunt force trauma and manual strangulation. The Coroner also found evidence of sexual assault.

Early in the case, detectives learned that White was acquainted with Kimberlee and potentially had information about her disappearance. When he missed a probation appointment on December 14, 2017, an arrest warrant was issued for violating the terms of his probation. When detectives attempted to locate him, they learned that he had left the state on a commercial bus. Police in West Wendover, Nevada intercepted White on December 20, 2017. He was arrested on the probation violation warrant and booked into the Elko County Jail. At that time, officers discovered that he was in possession of Kimberlee’s identification and other items that belonged to her. Fort Collins detectives traveled to Nevada to interview Khalid regarding Kimberlee’s disappearance.

After further investigation and the discovery of Kimberlee’s body, detectives found evidence linking White to following the crimes:

First Degree Murder (class 1 felony)

Tampering with a Deceased Human Body (class 3 felony)

Sexual Assault (class 4 felony)

Identity Theft (class 4 felony)

A warrant was issued for his arrest, and White was booked into the Larimer County Jail late on January 17, 2018. A booking photo is attached courtesy of the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.

This case remains under active investigation. Detectives estimate that Kimberlee was killed on the night of December 4 or early morning of December 5. Police believe the ransacking of her home occurred after she disappeared as several people had access to the residence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fort Collins Police at 970-416-2825 or tipsline@fcgov.com. People may also contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or stopcriminals.org.

All charges are simply an accusation by law enforcement officers, and all arrested parties must be presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.