Fort Collins Police have identified a suspect in the death of Sherri Allman at 1601 N. College Avenue.

Detectives located evidence linking George Randall Newman (DOB 12/3/90) to the homicide. Newman was also the suspect in the October 1, 2017 officer-involved shooting at America’s Best Value Inn. Officers were unaware of Allman’s death when they contacted Newman at that time.

On October 4, 2017, FCPS officers responded to Allman’s residence to conduct a welfare check requested by neighbors. When officers arrived, they observed several suspicious factors and entered the residence to investigate. Allman was found deceased in her home. The Larimer County Coroner identified Allman and determined that she had been stabbed. It is estimated that she was killed on or around September 28, 2017.

On October 1, 2017, Fort Collins 9-1-1 received a call regarding a suspicious circumstance at America’s Best Value Inn at 1809 N. College Avenue. The caller said he heard a loud noise and a hole appeared in the ceiling above him. Fort Collins Police officers responded and attempted to make contact with the suspect, later identified as Newman. Newman opened the door wielding a firearm and an officer fired his duty weapon, striking and killing the suspect. The officer, Sergeant Justin Gallimore, has served with FCPS since 2009. He was placed on paid administrative leave in accordance with agency policy. FCPS intends to make body camera video from this incident available for public release once all investigative and review processes have concluded. The 8th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) was activated to investigate the officer-involved shooting.

The homicide investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Siobhan Seymour at 970-416-2195 or Larimer County Crime Stoppers at (970) 221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.