Suspect from Wellington in custody after late night SWAT response

From the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office:

On August 28, 2017, at approximately 11:00 p.m., Larimer County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 4100 block of Crittenton Lane in Wellington after receiving multiple 911 calls about a disturbance. Deputies arrived and found an adult female outside a residence with injuries consistent with 2nd Degree Assault and requiring medical treatment. The adult male suspect barricaded himself inside the residence and would not respond to any commands by deputies.

The Larimer County Regional SWAT team was deployed and the surrounding residences were evacuated. The suspect continued to ignore commands via loudspeaker and attempts to contact him by telephone were not successful. Just before 5:00 a.m., SWAT entered the residence and arrested Cody Lance Ashworth (09/20/1985) without further incident.

Ashworth was transported to the Larimer County Jail and booked on the following allegations:

2nd Degree Assault (Class 4 Felony);

Harassment (Class 3 Misdemeanor);

Violation of Protection Order (Class 2 Misdemeanor);

Violation of Bail Bond Conditions (Class 6 Felony); and

Domestic Violence

The charges are merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty.