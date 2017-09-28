SWAT response in Wellington ends in arrest of man with two existing warrants

September 28, 2017 admin News 0
PHOTO LARIMER COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE (Twitter - @larimersheriff)

The Larimer SWAT Team was called to a home in Wellington on Wednesday after a man barricaded himself in the home for nearly five hours.

The original call to dispatch came from a woman who said a man was trying to force his way into her bedroom. As deputies were on the way, the man kicked open the bedroom door, started swinging his bat at the woman and began destroying property in the home.

PHOTO COURTESY LARIMER COUNTY SHERIFF. Raymond A. Duffy (01/29/1972) was booked into the Larimer County Jail on Wednesday under 6 separate allegations.

The woman was able to escape before deputies arrived, but it took SWAT many more hours to get the man to surrender.

The woman later told Deputies that she was living in the home with the man.

Arrested, was 45 year old Raymond A. Duffy. Duffy had two outstanding warrants for his arrest.

He was booked into the Larimer County Jail on allegations of 1st Degree Burglary, Manacing, 2 counts of Violation of Bail Bond Conditions, Failure to Appear / DUI, and Failure to Comply with DWAI.

There were no known injuries in the incident.

 

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*