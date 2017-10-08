Taste of Timnath Fall Festival event packs town streets

A sunny, warm day welcomed crowds to the Annual Fall Festival in Timnath on Saturday, October 7. Vendors were just setting up at 7 AM when eager people began arriving.

Delighted children raced from spot to spot, trying to decide what to try first. At one location, several tables with pumpkins and paint awaited little, creative hands. Two bounce castles, a goat petting pen and tasty treats enticed more youngsters.

Older festival-goers perused displays of items for sale, including alpaca fiber apparel; fresh, locally-grown lavender in bunches, soaps and more; jewelry; wooden, hand-painted signs; and much more.

A raised platform stage provided entertainment by The Burros, a Greeley band. Its lively sound drew fans of all ages.

Main Street had been blocked off at both ends to create a pedestrian mall lined with awning-covered vendor spaces. Tents and booths also continued on beside Timnath Church, turning the entire venue into an L-shaped, autumn wonderland. Changing leaf colors along the route assured that everyone in attendance felt the spirit of the season.

When hunger kicked in, there was no shortage of sustenance. Among the mouth-watering temptations was The Bread Chic booth, which offered an array of sourdough artisan breads and pastries. A commercial popcorn machine wafted a heavenly, buttery corn scent for half a block.

Wooden pioneer figures with face cutouts lured people to take 1800s selfies in front of Timnath Church. A Blessing of the Animals was scheduled the following afternoon on that same lawn.