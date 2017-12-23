Crop Production Services agrees to settle discrimination lawsuit

By Doug Storum — December 18, 2017

LOVELAND — Crop Production Services Inc., based in Loveland, has agreed to pay a penalty and back wages to settle a lawsuit filed by the U.S. Justice Department for discrimination against U.S. citizens in favor of foreign visa workers.

According to a Justice Department statement released Monday, the settlement agreement requires Crop Production to pay civil penalties of $10,500 to the United States, undergo department-provided training on the anti-discrimination provision of the Immigration and Nationality Act, and comply with departmental monitoring and reporting requirements.