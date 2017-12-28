Tech Support Scammers Bilk Millions from U.S. Victims

The report – “Pop-Ups and Impostors: A Better Business Bureau Study of the Growing Worldwide Problem of Computer Tech Support Scams” – says that anyone who owns or uses a computer is a potential target. Complaints about the fraud continue to mount as Microsoft, a software company whose name is routinely used by the scammers, reports it receives more than 12,000 complaints worldwide every month.

The report recommends a tougher, more-coordinated effort by U.S. law enforcement, including the filing of civil and criminal cases against the scammers. It urges law enforcement in India and other foreign countries where the scammers originate to make computer tech fraud a high priority. It also asks search engine companies to carefully vet, set strict standards and consider eliminating sponsored links for tech support firms that do not meet standards.

Among the report’s key findings:

Consumers typically are lured into the scheme in four ways – by either a pop-up ad on their computer; an unsolicited phone call from a “technician” claiming to have detected problems with the user’s computer; via ransomware attached to an email; or by Internet searches for technical support on sponsored links.

Most people lose money through use of credit cards or debit cards (55 percent). Checks (36 percent) are the second most-common form of payment.

The problem is worldwide with U.S. residents accounting for 33.6 percent of victims. The scam also is popular in Australia (25.4 percent of victims) and Singapore (22.4 percent).

Studies show that 85.4 percent of the scammers come from India. Less than 10 percent of the scammers operate inside the U.S.

According to the FBI, U.S. consumers lost more than $21 million to the scheme in the first nine months of 2017.

The report was prepared by C. Steven Baker, BBB International Investigations Specialist. Baker is the retired director of the Federal Trade Commission’s Midwest Region.

Many of these scams are applied to owners of Microsoft computers but MAC users are not immune. Malware and Adware are suspect when search engine results come back with an unusual number of ads, having only one or two pop up advertisements when clicking on new links, and in text advertisements showing up throughout the content of the webpage being viewed. Banner Ads are another advertisement to look out for that users frequently see during times when they are not infected by adware. Seeing banners at the top or side of a webpage is normal; however, an increase in these throughout the page can mean an adware infection causing the desired website to become unusable.

There are numbers of free Adware and Malware protective software packages available but some are better than others. During a Malware or Adware infection, a window will pop up advertising a scammer as having detected an infection, including a link to fix it. The scammer will communicate with the owner of the infected computer, fake a fix by pretending to take over the computer, point out the problems and then offer the victim a renewable package, often in the range of $119 to $400 to prevent further infections. These packages are fake, and the installation useless against future infections but the consumer may never realize they’ve been ripped off, until they’re hit with another round of adware.

BBB offers tips for consumers to avoid being caught in a computer tech support scam: