A full day of yak information—and real live yaks from more than a dozen Colorado ranches—will be presented at the 2017 Rocky Mountain YAKSPO, Saturday, October 7, at The Ranch Event Center, 5280 Arena Circle, Loveland.

Dr. Temple Grandin, the leading expert in the world on humane animal handling, will be speaking at YAKSPO at 1 p.m. October 7. Her talk will cover how to keep your yaks calm and how to move them where you want them to go without stressing them. For more on Dr. Grandin, renowned professor of animal science at Colorado State University, livestock industry consultant and autism spokesperson, see https://source.colostate.edu/temple-grandin/

YAKSPO opens to the public at 7 a.m October 7, with yaks on exhibit, and talks and seminars throughout the day on topics such as yak cheese-making and the intriguing “What I Wish I’d Known,” presented by Grant Pound, owner of Snowcliff Ranch (http://snowcliffranch.com/), located at 7,000 feet in Livermore.

Sponsored by Snowcliff Ranch of Livermore, Colorado, YAKSPO is intended for those just getting interested in yaks, as well as those with experience. The free event includes information on basics as well as more advanced topics, such as genetics.

Lunch will be available, and music by Lois and the Lantern—a “folk/bluegrass/all kinds of music” band—will round out the day from 4 to 6 p.m. Judging results of yaks at the event will be announced at 5 p.m., during a break in the music.

Admission is free. For more information, including a detailed schedule, visit http://yakspo.com/