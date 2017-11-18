The Center for Fine Art Photography is hosting a Small Works Exhibition

The Center for Fine Art Photography is hosting the Small Works Artists’ Public Reception and Exhibition on Friday Evening, December 1st . Visit with the exhibiting international artists and Juror, Kat Kiernan. The Center for Fine Art Photography is hosting

We will be offering beer from Odell Brewing Co., wine and light snacks for our visitors.

The reception is free and open to all!

The Exhibition is open from November 17th- December 16, 2017.

