The corgis are coming!

by Sally Roth

North Forty News

A horde of appealing short-legged corgi dogs are preparing to congregate in Fort Collins at the 3rd annual Tour de Corgi on Saturday, September 30, at Civic Center Park, 201 Laporte Avenue, in Fort Collins.

The corgi meet-up and public vendor booths at Civic Center Park will begin at 10 a.m. and continue until 3:00 p.m. The highly popular parade of corgis, with many of the dogs—and some of their owners—in costume, leaves Civic Center Park at 12:00 noon and will visit Old Town Square and Oak Street Plaza.

Tour de Corgi was founded in 2014 by corgi owner Tracy Stewart of Fort Collins, after she saw Facebook videos of corgi events in other regions. “Why not have a corgi event in Fort Collins?” she wondered. “How about ‘Tour de Corgi’? It would be a crazy carnival parade like ‘Tour de Fat’, only with corgis.”

Instantly popular, the first parade took place on Saturday, October 3, 2015. “Hundreds of corgi families paraded down College Avenue around Old Town Square and back. The corgis, families and parade observers had a great time socializing and laughing at all the cute corgis and costumes. They couldn’t wait to do it again.”

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the 4 Paws Pet Pantry (http://www.4pawspetpantry.org/), which helps keep pets out of shelters by providing low-income families with pet food, and the Wyoming Dachshund and Corgi Rescue (https://facebook.com/Wyoming-Dachshund-and-Corgi-Rescue-105706056192078/), which is active across the region rescuing dogs from shelters and helping them find forever homes.

Visit https://tourdecorgi.org/ for more info about the Tour de Corgi, and keep up with news about the event at https:/facebook.com/tourdecorgi