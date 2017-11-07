The Gardens at Spring Creek Announce New Groundbreaking – Nov. 7

The Gardens at Spring Creek invite the public to come celebrate the completion of their master plan with a Groundbreaking Ceremony on November 7th, 3:00 p.m. Join Mayor Troxell, members of City council, city leaders, the Friends of the Gardens President, Dulcie Willis and Campaign Chair Randy Morgan, for the long awaited groundbreaking of five new acres of gardens, including the Great Lawn.

We invite you to celebrate this exciting time for the Gardens on Spring Creek and the Community of Fort Collins.