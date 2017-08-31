Thistle opens on Friday in Wellington

The North Forty News is excited when we see new businesses coming to our community. We are happy to support them through awareness whenever possible. We had 4 questions for the owner of Thistle, Kelly McDowell DeVries. The store opens in downtown Wellington at 3713 W Cleveland Ave on Friday, September 1.

1. What inspired you to start up?

As an artist and soap maker, I’ve long been involved in the handcrafted movement and I feel like it’s making a strong comeback in the US. People are tired of seeing the masses of goods from China and desire unique and quality made items that you can’t find at every big box store. When the location came up for rent, I jumped at the chance to bring my own retail spin to Wellington.

2. What kind of merchandise can be found at Thistle?

Thistle will have unique handcrafted gifts and home decor as well as some other novelty items. I’ll be constantly pulling items from a variety of hand crafters so the shop will always have a fresh mixture of goods.

3. Where did you get the name?

I have a love for thistle (not so much in my yard). It’s tough but beautiful and bees and butterflies love it. As a former bee-keeper, I have a special adoration for anything that helps bees. Thistle is also the symbol for Scotland where a good portion of my DNA originates.

4. Is there anything else you would like to share?

I’m hoping this little shop will be the place to go for gifts and unique home decor for those not wanting to battle Fort Collins traffic and who don’t want the mass made goods found in big box stores.

Do you have a business or event you would like to share? Public notices are a great way to get your message into the North Forty News. http://northfortynews.com/public-notices