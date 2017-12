Timnath Development Authority Meeting Agenda

Tuesday, December 12, 2017, at 6:00 p.m.

Meeting will be held at the Timnath Administration Building

4800 Goodman Street, Timnath

1. CALL TO ORDER AND ROLL CALL Chairperson Jill Grossman-Belisle, Co-Chair Bryan Voronin, Commissioner Bill Neal, Commissioner Aaron Pearson, Commissioner Paul Steinway

2. CONSENT a. Approval of the November 14, 2017, Timnath Development Authority Meeting Minutes

3. BUSINESS

A. RESOLUTION NO. TDA-4, SERIES 2017, A RESOLUTION AMENDING THE 2017 APPROVED BUDGET

B. RESOLUTION NO. TDA-5, SERIES 2017, A RESOLUTION OF THE TIMNATH DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY, SUMMARIZING EXPENDITURES AND REVENUES AND ADOPTING A BUDGET FOR THE TIMNATH DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY, FOR THE CALENDAR YEAR BEGINNING ON THE FIRST DAY OF JANUARY, 2018, AND ENDING ON THE LAST DAY OF DECEMBER, 2018.

C. RESOLUTION NO. TDA-6, SERIES 2017, A RESOLUTION OF THE TIMNATH DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY, APPROPRIATING SUMS OF MONEY TO THE VARIOUS FUNDS AND SPENDING AGENCIES, IN THE AMOUNT AND FOR THE PURPOSE AS SET FORTH BELOW, FOR THE TIMNATH DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY, FOR THE 2018 BUDGET YEAR.

4. ADJOURNMENT