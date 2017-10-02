Timnath hosts 5k, fall festival, and taste event on Saturday

It’s going to be a busy day on Saturday, October 7, in Timnath. In the morning, at 9am, runners, joggers, and walkers will follow a scenic trail run through the rolling hills of the Timnath country side. The event finishes at the Taste in Timnath Fall Festival.

Then, at 10am, the Fall Festival will kick off with live performances from The Burroughs and Sean Curtis & The Divide. Free kids activities include pumpkin decorating, bounce house, wagon rides, petting zoo and more.

Four tasting stations will feature beer and food pairings.

And, a craft fair will feature one-of-a-kind homemade artisan goods, just in time for the holiday season.

For more information, including schedules, registration information, and maps – http://timnath.org/timnath-community-events/taste-timnath-fall-festival-5k/

Proceeds from the race and festivities benefit the Food Bank of Larimer County.