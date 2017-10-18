Timnath – Main Street Closed for railroad maintenance October 19 & 20

Main Street Closed – Alternate Route Required

Great Western Railroad will be closing the Main Street crossing for track rehabilitation work. This full closure will begin at 7:30 AM on Thursday, October 19 and continue through Friday, October 20. As indicated on the diagram below, the north/south detour route will be Latham Parkway (CR1). It can be accessed via Buss Grove (CR 40), on the north & Harmony Road, on the south. No through traffic will be allowed on Main Street at the RR crossing – an alternate route will be required.