Timnath Planning Commission Meeting – October 17

Town of Timnath Planning Commission Regular Meeting.

Tuesday, October 17th at 6:00 PM – Regular meeting will be held at the Timnath Administration Building, 4800 Goodman Street, Timnath, Colorado

Regular Meeting Call To Order – Chairperson – Phillip Goldstein, Vice Chairperson – Kristen Seidel, Commissioner – Donald Risden, Commissioner – Scott Roys, Commissioner – Marty Jost, Alternate – Don Nohavec, Alternate – Vacant

Agenda includes: Determination of Alternate Voting, Swearing in of new Alternate Commissioner Lisa Bard, Approval of the Sept. 5, 2017 Planning Commission Meeting Minutes, Land Use Code Amendment, and Available Reports.

