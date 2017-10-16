Timnath Planning Commission Meeting – October 17

Town of Timnath Planning Commission Regular Meeting.
Tuesday, October 17th at 6:00 PM – Regular meeting will be held at the Timnath Administration Building, 4800 Goodman Street, Timnath, Colorado
Regular Meeting Call To Order – Chairperson – Phillip Goldstein, Vice Chairperson – Kristen Seidel, Commissioner – Donald Risden, Commissioner – Scott Roys, Commissioner – Marty Jost, Alternate – Don Nohavec, Alternate – Vacant
Agenda includes: Determination of Alternate Voting, Swearing in of new Alternate Commissioner Lisa Bard, Approval of the Sept. 5, 2017 Planning Commission Meeting Minutes, Land Use Code Amendment, and Available Reports.
