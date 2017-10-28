Tour the Larimer Humane Society’s new “forever home”

“After more than 10 years, 27 acres, a tax initiative, a successful $2.1 million capital campaign, lots of sweat and lots and lots of love,” the Larimer Humane Society has a new “forever home.” Tour the new facility at 3501 East 71st Street, Loveland, near the Northern Colorado Regional Airport, on November 4, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The event is free.

“Thanks to the amazing support of our community, volunteers, donors, local government, partners, board of directors and staff, our dream of a better world for pets is a reality. We moved into our new shelter over Labor Day Weekend and officially opened our doors to our community and animals in need on Tuesday, September 5, through a special ribbon cutting ceremony,” says the Larimer Humane Society. “Come visit us at our new forever home!”

For information about the new facility, go to http://larimerhumane.org/newshelter