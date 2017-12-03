Town of Timnath Planning Commission Regular Meeting

Regular Meeting will be held at the Timnath Administration Building, 4800 Goodman Street, Timnath, Colorado. Tuesday, December 5, 2017 at 6:00 p.m.

1. Regular Meeting Call to Order

a. Roll Call Chairperson Philip Goldstein, Vice Chairperson Kristen Seidel, Commissioner Donald Risden, Commissioner Scott Roys, Commissioner Marty Jost, Alternate Don Nohavec, Alternate Lisa Bard

2. Amendments to the Agenda

3. Administrative

a. Determination of Alternate Voting (if necessary)

4. Public Comments

a. Public Comment is a time for the Public to address the Planning Commission on any item that is not on the agenda as a public hearing.

5. Consent Agenda

a. Approval of the October 17, 2017 Planning Commission Meeting Minutes

6. Business and Discussion Items

a. Fewell/Feldman Comprehensive Plan Amendment – Public Hearing

b. Fewell Farm Annexation – Public Hearing

c. Feldman Farm Annexation – Public Hearing

d. Fewell/Feldman Rezoning – Public Hearing

e. Rendezvous (Fewell/Feldman) PD Overlay – Public Hearing

f. Rendezvous (Fewell/Feldman) Sketch Plan – Public Hearing

7. Reports (if available)

a. Commissioner Reports

b. Town Manager

c. Town Planner

d. Town Engineer

8. Adjournment