Town of Timnath Town Council Agenda

Tuesday, November 14, 2017, Immediately Following the Timnath Development Authority Meeting at 6:00 p.m.

4800 Goodman Street, Timnath, Colorado

1. CALL TO ORDER AND ROLL CALL Mayor Jill Grossman-Belisle, Mayor Pro Tem Bryan Voronin, Council member Bill Neal Council member Aaron Pearson, Council member Paul Steinway

2. AMENDMENTS TO THE AGENDA Note: The Council may add to this agenda, any item for discussion or action.

3. PUBLIC COMMENT: Note: It is requested that public comments be limited to three minutes. When several people wish to speak with the same position, they are requested to select a spokesperson to state that position.

4. CONSENT AGENDA

a. Approval of the October 24, 2017, Town Council Meeting Minutes

b. Approval of the Check Register

c. RESOLUTION NO. 64, SERIES 2017, A Resolution Ratifying the Service Agreement with APEX Pavement Solutions

d. RESOLUTION NO. 65, SERIES 2017, A Resolution Approving a Purchase from Kois Brothers for the Public Works Department

e. ORDINANCE NO. 23, SERIES 2017, FIRST READING, An Ordinance Amending Chapter 4 of the Municipal Code to Incorporate Impact Fees and Special Assessments and Update the Associated Fee Schedules Therein and Setting a Public Hearing on December 12, 2017, at 6:00 p.m.

f. ORDINANCE NO. 24, SERIES 2017, FIRST READING, An Ordinance Amending and Restating Chapter 4, Article 3 and Chapter 4, Article 4 of the Timnath Municipal Code Regarding Sales and Use Tax and Amending Chapter 6, Article 1 of the Timnath Municipal Code Regarding Business License Renewal Dates and Setting a Public Hearing on December 12, 2017, at 6:00 p.m.

g. ORDINANCE NO. 25, SERIES 2017, FIRST READING, An Ordinance summarizing expenditures and revenues for each fund and adopting a budget for the Town of Timnath, Colorado, for the calendar year beginning on the first day of January, 2018, and ending on the last day of December, 2018 and Setting a Public Hearing on December 12, 2017, at 6:00 p.m.

h. ORDINANCE NO. 26, SERIES 2017, FIRST READING, An ordinance appropriating sums of money to the various funds and spending agencies, in the amount and for the purpose as set forth below, for the Town of Timnath, Colorado, for the 2018 budget year and Setting a Public Hearing on December 12, 2017, at 6:00 p.m.

i. ORDINANCE NO. 27, SERIES 2017, FIRST READING, An ordinance amending the Town budget for the 2017 budget year and Setting a Public Hearing on December 12, 2017, at 6:00 p.m. 2 5. REPORTS a. Mayor and Council

6. BUSINESS

a. ORDINANCE NO. 22, SERIES 2017, PUBLIC HEARING, An Ordinance Amending the Timnath Land Use Code – Staff requesting this item be continued to the December 12, 2017, meeting Presented by Matt Blakely, Contracted Community Development Director

b. RESOLUTION NO. 66, SERIES 2017, A Resolution Supporting Reauthorization by the General Assembly of the Colorado Lottery Division in 2018 Presented by April Getchius, Town Manager

c. RESOLUTION NO. 67, SERIES 2017, A Resolution Approving 2018 Colorado Intergovernmental Risk Sharing Agency (CIRSA) Property/Casualty and Workers Compensation Participation Presented by April Getchius, Town Manager

d. RESOLUTION NO. 68, SERIES 2017, A Resolution Approving the Employer Participation Agreement in Colorado Employer Benefit Trust (CEBT) Presented by April Getchius, Town Manager

7. ADJOURNMENT