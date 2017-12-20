Toys for Tots donates toys to parents in Larimer County Works Program

Kids always have a bright smile when they’ve got a gift in their hands.

Toys for Tots has donated toys for children under the age of 18 who have parents participating in Larimer County Workforce Center Programs.

Parents in Workforce Center Programs have the opportunity to stop by to select one gift for each of their children. In 2016, parents of many families were able to make the holidays very bright for their kids.

The Larimer County Work Program helps people discover their own pathway to career success through training, education internships, and employment-related partnerships. Parents can stop by with their children during hours below.

Hours: Fort Collins Office: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Dec. 14, 2017 to Dec. 22, 2017, Monday thru Friday.

Loveland Office: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Dec. 18, 2017 to Dec. 21, 2017

9 a.m. – Noon Dec. 22, 2017

The Larimer County Workforce Center provides access to a variety of employment and training services. The State of Colorado has consolidated many components of Job Service and Employment and Training services to maximize its ability to serve job seekers as well as area employers.

Thanks and appreciation from the Larimer County Workforce Center to Toys for Tots and their generous support for all families to have a wonderful holiday.