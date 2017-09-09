A few trails on pawnee national grassland to be closed temporarily

AULT, Colo. – The two trails leading out of the Crow Valley Campground, Trail of the Mourning Dove and the Birdwalk Trail, will be temporarily closed on September 12 and 13 while weed treatment takes place, weather permitting.

Employees will be applying herbicides to help reduce Canada thistle at the Crow Valley Recreation Area. It is important to treat Canada thistle as it is listed as a noxious invasive weed in Colorado. Canada thistle is displacing native plants and negatively impacting wildlife habitat.

There will be a blue dye in the herbicide, identifying areas that have been treated. It is important to stay away from treated weeds for a day following treatment. Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests and Pawnee National Grasslands asks everyone to read signs in the area and avoid the closed areas.

More information – https://www.fs.usda.gov