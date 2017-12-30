Training to find, hire and retain the right employees

Businesses can learn how to find the right match when hiring, and much more at the Skill Works Training Series offered by Skillful Colorado and the Larimer County Workforce Center Business Services Team.

The series provides a path for businesses to attract, retain and develop superior talent in today’s competitive employment market.

Participants learn to create attractive job postings, polish screening and interviewing techniques, helpful on-boarding methods, and incumbent training that ensures employee retention.

Skill Works Training will be offered on four sessions in Fort Collins, and one session in Estes Park:

• 8:15 a.m. – 10:15 a.m., January 4, 2018 at the Larimer County Workforce Center, 5th Floor, Larimer County Courthouse Offices Building, 200 West Oak St., Fort Collins, Colorado

• 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., January 9, 2018 at the Larimer County Workforce Center, 5th Floor, Larimer County Courthouse Offices Building, 200 West Oak St., Fort Collins.

• 8 a.m. – 9:30 p.m., January 19, 2018 at the Estes Valley Library, 335 East Elkhorn Ave., Estes Park,Colorado.

• 8:15 a.m. – 10:15 a.m., January 25, 2018 at the Larimer County Workforce Center, 5th Floor, Larimer County Courthouse Offices Building, 200 West Oak St., Fort Collins.

• 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., January 30, 2018 at the Larimer County Workforce Center, 5th Floor, Larimer County Courthouse Offices Building, 200 West Oak St., Fort Collins.

To register for the Skill Works Training Series visit https://www.eventbrite.com/o/larimer-countyworkforce-center-business-services-11074494584 or contact the Business Services Team at [970] 498-6665 or via email at business@larimer.org.