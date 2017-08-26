Travel to Broncos games in comfort on the Bustang

After a successful inaugural year, the Colorado Department of Transportation’s (CDOT) special Bustang® service will once again shuttle Broncos fans between NOCO and Mile High Stadium for the 2017 NFL season.

The service kicks off on Saturday, August 26, for the Bronco’s first preseason home game against the Green Bay Packers.

“We sold out every Bustang to Broncos bus last season, so there’s clearly a demand for convenient and affordable alternatives to driving to the games,” says CDOT Director of Transit and Rail Mark Imhoff. “We’re pleased to once again offer this special service, so fans outside the Denver area can enjoy a stress-free game day experience.”

Catch the bus at Fort Collins Downtown Transit Center, Fort Collins Harmony Road Transfer Center, or Loveland-Greeley Park & Ride. Buy tickets ahead of time at https://ridebustang.com/fares-and-tickets, to make sure you have a seat.