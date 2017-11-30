A Trio of Wind Performances Set for December

Featuring Music from Steven Bryant and John Williams

Fort Collins– The School of Music, Theatre, and Dance at Colorado State University presents three (3) back-to-back nightly concerts in early December. All performances will take place in the Griffin Concert Hall at the University Center for the Arts, located at 1400 Remington Street. Specific dates/times listed below.

New this fall, venue seating is reserved. Tickets are *no charge for CSU students, $3 for youth (under 18), $12 for seniors (62+), and $14 for the public. Tickets are available at the University Center for the Arts (UCA) ticket office in the UCA lobby Monday through Friday, 3:30-5:30 p.m. and 60 minutes prior to performances, by phone at (970) 491-ARTS (2787), or online at www.CSUArtsTickets.com. Youth tickets must be purchased in person at the Ticket Office. All tickets are subject to a $1 ticket fee for both online and at-the-door purchases. Advance ticket purchase is recommended to avoid lines and further at-the-door fees.

Symphonic Band Concert

Ecstatic Waters

Thursday, December 7, 7:30 p.m., Griffin Concert Hall, UCA

Join us as the Symphonic Band tackles Steven Bryant’s electrifying Ecstatic Waters, the 2010 winner of the National Band Association William D. Revelli Award. Inspired by the poetry of W.B. Yeats, this work fuses the wind band with electronic elements to create a new, hybrid sound-world that ranges from the joyful bell sounds of the first movement to its explosive conclusion.

Wind Symphony Concert

Find Your State: State of Innovation

Friday, December 8, 7:30 p.m., Griffin Concert Hall, UCA

The 2017-18 CSU Wind Symphony season highlights Colorado State University’s commitment to collaboration, community, innovation, and inspiration. All of these ideals can clearly be connected by music, and the Wind Symphony continues their season by highlighting works of innovation. Each selection on this concert changed the way both music and theatre were conceived, interpreted, and enjoyed by audiences around the world. We hope that you will join us to “Find Your State” at the UCA!

Steven Bryant: Concert for Wind Ensemble

John Williams: Star Wars

CSU Honor Band Festival Concert / FREE

Saturday, December 9, 2 p.m., Griffin Concert Hall, UCA

CSU’s nationally renowned annual Honor Band Festival brings together the finest high school musicians from the Rocky Mountain Region. The three-day festival features guest conductors and clinicians from across the country and is capped off with a performance by the High School Honor Band in the beautiful, state-of-the art Griffin Concert Hall.