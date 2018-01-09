Try for Judas Priest tickets at Joint Chambers of Commerce get-together

Try your hand at contests for prizes, including concert tickets to Judas Priest, glass seats for the Colorado Eagles, and more, at the Regional “Business After Hours” event of the Chambers of Commerce of Berthoud, Evans, Fort Collins, Greeley, Johnstown-Milliken, Loveland, Wellington and Windsor. The get-together takes place Thursday, January 11, 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., at the Budweiser Events Center, 5290 Arena Circle, Loveland.

Socialize and network with other Chamber members, and learn about exciting business opportunities. Explore behind the scenes of the facility, and even see the Colorado Eagles hockey team locker room. And don’t forget those prizes!

Pre-registration tickets are $13 for members; at the door, $20. For more info or to buy a ticket, go to https://fortcollinschamber.com/event/regional-business-hours-budweiser-event-center-2/