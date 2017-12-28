Unemployment rate in region increases during November

By Doug Storum — December 22, 2017

DENVER — The unemployment rates in Boulder, Larimer, Weld and Broomfield counties increased in November compared with October, and were either the same or higher than a year ago, according to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment’s monthly jobs report released Friday.

Rates in the four counties increased two-tenths of a percentage point in November compared with October. Boulder and Larimer counties increased from 2.3 percent to 2.5 percent; Weld increased from 2.4 percent to 2.6 percent, and Broomfield County increased from 2.4 percent to 2.6 percent.

In November of last year, rates were 2.1 percent in Boulder County, 2.2 percent in Larimer County, 2.5 percent in Broomfield County and 2.6 percent in Weld County.

Across the region, more people were working, and more people were looking for work in November compared with October, according to the report.

In Boulder, 186,913 people held jobs in October while 4,734 were looking for work. Larimer County had 195,119 people working with 4,190 seeking work. Weld County had 155,346 people employed with 4,179 seeking a job, and Broomfield County had 37,087 workers and 1,037 people looking for a job.

According to a survey of households, the unemployment rate in Colorado increased two-tenths of a percentage point from October to November to 2.9 percent.

The national unemployment rate was unchanged in November at 4.1 percent.