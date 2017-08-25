Visit historic properties during Poudre Landmarks Foundation’s home tour

Poudre Landmarks Foundation’s annual Historic Homes Tour is on Saturday, September 16, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(submitted by Poudre Landmarks Foundation)

This event opens six private residences and two historic city-owned properties to tour guests. This year’s tour showcases Old Town Fort Collins historic homes built between 1879 and 1920, and one home built in 2008 with the spirit of old town in mind. Many styles are represented: Victorian, Craftsman, Cottage, and National. Each private house has been maintained by their owners to match the era and architecture of the home.

The city-owned 1879 Avery House and 1883 Water Works are also part of the tour. The Avery House and three of the private tour homes are accessible from the Mountain Avenue trolley. The tour also features a unique farm property on Overland Trail, which will be accessed via shuttle.

Guests visit the homes and travel between tour properties at their own pace. Knowledgeable docents guide the tour at each location.

Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 on tour day, with tickets available for purchase at each stop on tour day. Advance tickets are available online now at http://poudrelandmarks.org and will be available at the following local outlets, all in Fort Collins, beginning August 16:

Clay’s Ace Hardware, 1001 East Harmony Road

Downtown Ace Hardware, 215 South College Avenue

Fort Collins Nursery, 2121 East Mulberry Street

Josephs’ Hardware & Home Center, 2160 West Drake Road

Perennial Gardener/Sense of Place, 154 North College Avenue

Tour attendees may ride the Municipal Railway Trolley (http://fortcollinstrolley.org) for free on the day of the tour.

Proceeds from the events support the non-profit Poudre Landmarks Foundation’s mission to preserve, restore, protect, and interpret the architectural and cultural heritage of the Fort Collins area. For more information, email poudrelandmarksoffice@gmail.com, call (970) 221-0533, or visit http://poudrelandmarks.org