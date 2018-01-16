Volunteer Victim Advocates Wanted

The Victim Services program for Fort Collins Police Services is looking for compassionate and caring people to serve as volunteer victim advocates.

Victim advocates are trained to offer emotional support and crisis intervention to crime victims. Advocates provide information on the criminal justice system, resources in the community, aid in acquiring emergency shelter, and facilitate other immediate needs. They also conduct follow-up assistance by providing victim compensation benefits information as well as updates on the status and progression of a victim’s case through preliminary stages of the judicial system.

Advocates work one 12-hour shift per week. Services are provided to victims 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

Applicants will be required to have a criminal history check, go through a background investigation, and will be required to attend a 45-hour training program prior to being placed in an on-call capacity.

If you are interested in a rewarding volunteer opportunity, consider becoming a victim advocate. The application deadline is January 31, 2018.

For more information or to apply, please contact Victim Services Supervisor Melissa Funk at (970) 224-6089 or mfunk@fcgov.com