Volunteers needed for Horsetooth Reservoir cleanup

After another busy summer at Horsetooth Reservoir, volunteers are needed to help clean up tree limbs, trash and other debris along the shore of the popular reservoir west of Fort Collins on Tuesday, October 24, 8 a.m.-12 noon. The cleanup project will focus on the Inlet Knolls area of Horsetooth Reservoir, located between the South Bay and Inlet Bay campgrounds, near the inlet to the reservoir.

Volunteers should dress for changing weather, wear long pants and closed-toe shoes or boots, and bring gloves if they have them. All training, tools and lunch will be provided.

To sign up to volunteer, visit http:// offero.larimer.org/calendar and click on “Clean Up at Inlet Knolls.”