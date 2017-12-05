W.O.L.F. Approved for Phase 1 of New Location

WOLF II SPECIAL REVIEW, FILE #1 has been approved! 6-ZONE 2038 has been approved and may begin relocating to the new site, a parcel of land just north of 74E, right across from Boy Scout Road.

The meeting began at 6:30 pm when everyone present put on boxing gloves and made their statements, both for and against for five and a half hours before everybody had their say. Finally, Commissioner Steve Johnson made the suggestion that the Phase 1 of the proposal be approved.

Even those who hate the word wolf and want nothing to do with anything associated with such animals would have had to admit that no one worked as hard as Shelly Coldiron and her associates to address every single possibility as to the future of the sanctuary. It paid off.

Commissioners Lew Gaiter, Steve Johnson and a visibly befuddled Tom Donnelly made their far too extensive speeches at 11:30 to midnight as they hashed out how many tours they could agree uopn before finally approving the proposal.

But they approved it! It’s a done deal.

W.O.L.F may finally began the arduous process of moving facilities and animals to the new site.

This is not an easy undertaking and will take at least a year to complete, that’s only moving the facilities by the way, never mind the animals, as the need for sanctuary increases every day.

But nothing can beat the word “Approved”.

Way to go W.O.L.F.!

Can I go home now?