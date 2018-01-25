Washington’s Hosts Annual State of the City – Feb 5th

Join Mayor, John Troxel and City Manager, Darin Atteberry on the City’s Journey to Excellence at this year’s State of the City where they will reflect on the past and discuss creating the future community together.

The annual address, which unpacks the accomplishments of 2017 and explores goals for 2018, will take place Monday, Feb. 5 at the newly renovated Washington’s, 132 Laporte Ave. Space is limited so everyone is encouraged to RSVP now at fcgov.com/stateofthecity/rsvp.

The year brought some high points for the City, including achieving the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award and receiving direction from voters and Council to move forward with municipal broadband for the community. The Mayor and City Manager will also address upcoming matters on the horizon including City Plan, the new budget and affordability issues.

With limited seating, residents are encouraged to host, or attend, watch parties at Prost Tasting Room, DC Oakes Brewhouse & Eatery and Gilded Goat Brewing Company, or the event can be streamed from home at https://youtu.be/ZKGLWqA-NnM.

Guests can enjoy local live music beginning at 5:30 p.m. The formal presentation begins promptly at 6 p.m. Parking is available at the Civic Center Parking Structure, or guests can take MAX/Transfort to the Downtown Transit Center.