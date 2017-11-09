Water Valley Chapel – New to the Good Samaritan Society

Harold and Marion Steinhoff moved to Good Samaritan Society’s Water Valley Senior Living Resort when it opened in 2008. They helped to set up a worship service in the media room. Phil Wilgers was hired soon afterwards to serve as Pastor. Pat Baughman moved to the Resort in October 2010 and soon began playing a keyboard for the services.

As more residents moved in, the space was not large enough. Worshipers were overflowing into the hallway. So in 2011 two activity rooms on the second floor were remodeled into one large room. But just as with the media room, worship and daily devotions shared the space with other activities. And when memorial services were held, even in this larger space, those attending often had to be seated outside the room.

In 2016, residents and staff worked together to write a letter to Good Samaritan Society’s headquarters in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, requesting an addition to the Resort specifically for a Chapel. The request was approved and construction on the south side of the existing building began in January 2017. Residents worshiped for the first time in the new Water Valley Chapel on October 15, 2017.

The community is warmly invited to worship with the residents on Sunday mornings at 10:30. The Chapel is accessed through the main entrance, taking an elevator to the second floor. Volunteers are needed to assist with greeting, ushering, serving communion, providing music and reading scripture.

Contacts for further information:

Janice Anderson, backup accompanist, choir leader, treasurer. 744-3701

Harold and Marian Steinhoff 574-9411

Phil Wilgers 674-5514

Pat Baughman 509-0907

John McElderry, Director of the Resort 674-5501