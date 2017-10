All members of the Waverly Community are welcome and encouraged to attend the October meeting of the Waverly Community Board on Monday, October 23, at 7:30 pm. The meeting will be held at Turning Point at the Waverly School, 10431 North County Road 15.

Agendas of upcoming meetings and accepted minutes of past meetings are available at the Waverly Community website, http://waverlycommunity.org/

For more information, call (970) 215-3156.