The weather outside isn’t so frightful, but the fire is definitely delightful

Blaine Howerton

Publisher, North Forty News

The lyrics to let it snow come to mind as I have tasked myself to write a piece about Christmas Eve things to do in Northern Colorado. It’s that time of year where we sit down with family, practice our yearly traditions, and sometimes simply relax. But there are many people in this area who are new here. There are others who have been here for generations. I wanted to put something together on behalf of the North Forty News to give everyone a few ideas for maybe something new to do on Christmas Eve, or possibly something you may already participate in.

As I set out to find events on Christmas Eve, it was no surprise to find a somewhat limited selection. But there are things to do! I am no tour guide, but I have lived in Colorado all of my life, so I’m ready to take a shot at it. If you would like to contribute, simply leave a comment on our web site.

North Eastern Larimer County / Wellington / Harriman

Wake up for a late breakfast at Forks Restaurant, 17685 U.S. HWY 287, Livermore, Colorado 80536. The restaurant doesn’t close until 3 on Christmas Eve. If church on Christmas Eve is in the cards for you, Zion Lutheran Church in Wellington, 8322 2nd St, Wellington, CO 80549, has a 7pm Candlelight worship and Harriman Chapel, 54 Road 102, Harriman, WY 82059, has a 9am service. Or take a short drive up to Cheyenne to see Tinsel Through Time. The Governor’s Mansion is decorated with collections inspired from the poem, “A Visit From St. Nicholas”, by Clement C. Moore. It’s open from 9a-12p.

Mountains / LaPorte / Red Feather / West Larimer County

Perhaps a day of sledding somewhere in Poudre Canyon with the kids is in order. We just got a very nice blanket of snow! After, go on up to Glen Echo Resort (31503 Poudre Canyon Rd, Bellevue, CO 80512) for a warm Hot Cocoa or some lunch. They are open all day, according to their web site, 8am – 8pm. Church services will be held at Morning Star Community Church, 23628 Red Feather Lakes Road Red Feather Lakes, CO 80545, with a 6pm candlelight service. Also, in Red Feather, Chapel in the Pines, has a 7pm Candlelight and Carol Service. The Potbelly Restaurant may be a good option up in the Red Feather area, 24340 Red Feather Lakes Rd, Red Feather Lakes, CO 80545. Sit by the large fire and sip some hot cocoa or grab a drink at the area’s largest bar. According to their web site, they will be open 8am – 8pm, but call first, they could decide to go home early. Down in Laporte at Laporte Presbyterian Church, 3820 W County Road 54G, Laporte, CO 80535, they will have a candlelight Communion Service at 4pm. Grab a coffee and something to eat at Vern’s, 4120 Co Rd 54G, Laporte, CO 80535, they are open from 6am to 8p, according to their web site.

Fort Collins

There are plenty of things to do in the Fort Collins area on Christmas Eve. Shopping in Old Town and at the Foothills Mall will be CRAZY. Brave the traffic if you may for Ice Skating, in both Downtown Fort Collins and at the Foothills Mall. On Christmas Eve the hours for old town ice skating are 12pm-5pm. The hours are 12pm-6pm at the Foothills Mall ice rink. The Gardens on Spring Creek in Fort Collins is absolutely beautiful. Tour Garden of Lights from 5pm-9pm on Christmas Eve. For a very traditional Christmas Eve midnight mass, check out St Joseph Catholic Church, at 101 North Howes Street, Fort Collins, CO 80521. The church is beautiful and historic. Candles, Carols, and celebration will ring in Christmas there. In downtown Fort Collins, choose from many restaurant options. One of our family recent favorites is Nick’s,1100 S College Ave, Fort Collins, CO 80524. They have excellent appetizers, but the Italian food is out of this world. Hours posted on Nicks’ web site are 3am-10pm, Kid’s eat free on Sundays. Mainline’s Brussel sprouts are highly recommended, 125 S College Ave, Fort Collins, CO 80524. Their web site says they open at 9am, no closing time is listed. Reservations can be taken right on their web site.

Loveland

We would be amiss if we didn’t mention shopping at Centerpointe in Loveland. The outdoor mall and stores will surely be very busy on Christmas Eve. After you’re finished with your shopping and ready for a beer or two, go on over to the arcade and bowling alley just up the road in Windsor at The Summit, 4455 Fairgrounds Ave., Windsor, CO 80550. Also in Loveland, the Winter Wonderlights at Chapungu Sculpture Park, Sky Pond Dr, Loveland, CO 80538, light show is every night from 5-9 PM through January 7, 2018. There are plenty of restaurants in the Downtown Loveland area. Origins Wine Bar and Wood Fired Pizza, 500 N Lincoln Ave, Loveland, CO 80537, is a good choice. The El Jefe Pizza is one of my favorites, house roasted pulled pork – ham – swiss cheese – bbq sauce. If you’re looking for some church, there will be two services at Loveland Church of the Nazarene, 2660 Monroe Avenue, Loveland, CO 80538, at 10:30am and 5pm. There are many other churches in the Loveland area too.

In the spirit of Christmas, let’s sing along!

Let It Snow Let It Snow Let It Snow

