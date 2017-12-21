Larimer County Weed District, Winter Hours

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – The Larimer County Weed District and Forestry Program began winter hours starting Friday, Dec. 15. FORT COLLINS, Colo. – The Larimer County Weed District and Forestry Program began winter hours starting Friday, Dec. 15.

The Land Stewardship office, which encompasses the Weed District and Forestry, will be open to the public by appointment only. It is located at 2649 E. Mulberry St. #6, Fort Collins, at the southwest corner of Summit View Drive and Mulberry Street. Please call ahead at (970) 498-5768 before visiting to schedule a time.

Regular weekday hours should begin at the office starting in the spring.