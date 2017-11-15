The Wellington Area Chamber Of Commerce donates to Harvest Farms

The Wellington Area Chamber Of Commerce recently presented the Harvest Farms with a donation of $1,940.36 after their ‘Chamber 2 Rounds’ Disc Golf Tournament this year. Due to the success of the event and generous sponsors, we were also able to donate $258.71 to the Fort Collins Disc Golf Association as well!!
And one more Thank You to our ‘Chamber 2 Rounds’ Sponsors:
Poudre Valley REA, Tabby Road Animal Hospital, Wellington Veterinary Hospital, Kinzli Team at Re/Max Alliance, Blue Federal Credit Union, Points West Community Bank, Cornerstone-Teri Evans, North 40 News, Finish Line Awards, Old Colorado Brewing Company, Ben Parsons State Farm, Fort Collins Disc Golf Association, Taco Johns and Costco!!!
