The Wellington Area Chamber Of Commerce donates to Harvest Farms

November 15, 2017 Theresa Rose News 0

The Wellington Area Chamber Of Commerce recently presented the Harvest Farms with a donation of $1,940.36 after their ‘Chamber 2 Rounds’ Disc Golf Tournament this year. Due to the success of the event and generous sponsors, we were also able to donate $258.71 to the Fort Collins Disc Golf Association as well!!

And one more Thank You to our ‘Chamber 2 Rounds’ Sponsors:

Poudre Valley REA, Tabby Road Animal Hospital, Wellington Veterinary Hospital, Kinzli Team at Re/Max Alliance, Blue Federal Credit Union, Points West Community Bank, Cornerstone-Teri Evans, North 40 News, Finish Line Awards, Old Colorado Brewing Company, Ben Parsons State Farm, Fort Collins Disc Golf Association, Taco Johns and Costco!!!

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*