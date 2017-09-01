by Verna Tromberg

We’d like you all to know that Trudy Patterson, who recently retired from her position at the Senior Center, is very happy in her new location. We miss her! Wellington seniors play cards on the first and third Mondays of the month at the Senior Center, 3800 Wilson Avenue in Wellington. Abode Home Health conducts free blood pressure screenings on the first Wednesday of each month at 11 a.m. before we have lunch at noon. SALT (Seniors and Law Enforcement Together) meets at 10 a.m. on the first Friday of the month, followed by lunch at noon. You are welcome to bring aluminum to recycle any time. Your contribution is much appreciated. Call Dorothy McClure at (970) 817-2293 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday or Friday for information about a bus that is available to take seniors to appointments. Also, ask her about any events or schedule changes that are planned at the Center.