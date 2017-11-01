Wellington seniors play cards on the first and third Fridays of every month at the Senior Center, 3800 Wilson Avenue in Wellington. Please join us! Abode Home Health conducts free blood pressure screenings on the first Wednesday of the month at 11 a.m., before we enjoy lunch at noon.

SALT (Seniors and Law Enforcement Together) meets at 10 a.m. on the first Friday of the month followed by lunch at noon. You are welcome to bring aluminum to recycle on this day or at any time that is convenient for you. Your contribution is much appreciated. Call Dorothy McClure at (970) 817-2293 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday or Friday for information about a bus that is available to take seniors to appointments. Also, ask her about any events or schedule changes that are planned at the Center. Enjoy this delightful fall weather!